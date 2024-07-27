Germany 8, France 2
|Germany
|2
|3
|2
|1
|—
|8
|France
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|2
Germany_J. Weigand 2, N. Wellen 2, T. Grambusch 1, M. Grambusch 1, T. Prinz 1, C. Ruehr 1.
France_V. Charlet 1, C. Masson 1.
Green Cards_E. Tynevez, France, 20′. E. Tynevez, France, 41′. T. Prinz, Germany, 48′.
Yellow Cards_C. Ruehr, Germany, 49′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Zeke Newman, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand. Steve Rogers, Australia. Laurine Delforge, Belgium.
