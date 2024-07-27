Live Radio
Germany 8, France 2

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 6:32 PM

Germany 2 3 2 1 8
France 1 0 0 1 2

Germany_J. Weigand 2, N. Wellen 2, T. Grambusch 1, M. Grambusch 1, T. Prinz 1, C. Ruehr 1.

France_V. Charlet 1, C. Masson 1.

Green Cards_E. Tynevez, France, 20′. E. Tynevez, France, 41′. T. Prinz, Germany, 48′.

Yellow Cards_C. Ruehr, Germany, 49′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Zeke Newman, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand. Steve Rogers, Australia. Laurine Delforge, Belgium.

