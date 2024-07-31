Germany 5, France 1 Germany 2 1 0 2 — 5 France 0 0 0 1 — 1 Germany_N. Lorenz…

Germany 5, France 1

Germany 2 1 0 2 — 5 France 0 0 0 1 — 1

Germany_N. Lorenz 3, C. Stapenhorst 1, A. Wortmann 1.

France_Y. Lhopital 1.

Green Cards_P. le Nindre, France, 32′. G. Verrier, France, 39′. K. Horn, Germany, 48′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Annelize Rostron, South Africa. Emi Yamada, Japan. Raghu Prasad, India. Wanri Venter, South Africa.

