Germany 5, France 1
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|2
|—
|5
|France
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
Germany_N. Lorenz 3, C. Stapenhorst 1, A. Wortmann 1.
France_Y. Lhopital 1.
Green Cards_P. le Nindre, France, 32′. G. Verrier, France, 39′. K. Horn, Germany, 48′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Annelize Rostron, South Africa. Emi Yamada, Japan. Raghu Prasad, India. Wanri Venter, South Africa.
