Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. stay with struggling White Sox amid flurry of trades

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet remained with the White Sox after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed. The left-hander was…

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet remained with the White Sox after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed.

The left-hander was believed to be one of the best starters on the market as the days inched closer to the deadline, but both he and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will stay on the city’s south side for the remainder of the season.

“Garrett has had strong interest from clubs for obvious reasons,” general manager Chris Getz said. “We were having discussions with clubs until the last hour. Obviously nothing came together.

“We didn’t feel like it was the right move although there was that strong interest.”

The 25-year-old Crochet (6-8, 3.23 ERA) made his first career start on opening day and currently holds the AL strikeout lead (160). He may have complicated his portability, however, by making it public he expected a contract extension and starter’s role from a new club.

Getz expressed frustration with Crochet’s representatives on Monday but was more optimistic after the deadline.

“We’re going to work past that. We’re in good standing,” he said. “There’s going to be plenty of opportunities for Garrett and I to sit down and map out the remaining part of the year.”

Getz also said there was “strong interest” in Robert but nothing to satisfy the club’s desire for young offensive prospects.

Robert leads the team with 14 stolen bases, and has 12 home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

Chicago did send DH Eloy Jiménez to Baltimore for LHP Trey McGough and cash considerations and LHP Tanner Banks was traded to Philadelphia for minor league INF William Bergolla before Tuesday night’s game against visiting Kansas City. Infielder Paul DeJong went to the Royals earlier in the day for pitcher Jarold Rosado.

The White Sox are an MLB-worst 27-82 and took a club-record 15-game losing streak into Tuesday night’s game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.