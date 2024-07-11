French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — French referee François Letexier was picked by UEFA to handle the European Championship final between Spain and…

BERLIN (AP) — French referee François Letexier was picked by UEFA to handle the European Championship final between Spain and England.

The 35-year-old Letexier becomes one of the youngest referees to take charge of a major tournament final.

Letexier already refereed three games at Euro 2024 including Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16.

The final is on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

