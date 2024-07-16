Euro 2024 policy of cracking down on backchat to referees now adopted by German soccer leagues

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German leagues will follow the European Championship policy of letting only team captains talk to referees…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German leagues will follow the European Championship policy of letting only team captains talk to referees about their decisions, the national soccer federation said Tuesday.

UEFA promised a crackdown on dissent toward match officials at Euro 2024 that saw several players shown yellow cards.

From the top-tier Bundesliga down to amateur and youth leagues, referees in the coming season will have the same authority to act in Germany.

“A player who ignores the role of their captain, complains to the referee or behaves disrespectfully will be cautioned,” the German federation said in a statement.

UEFA said during Euro 2024 the policy will be extended next season.

“This will be implemented in all UEFA competitions,” its director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said last month, “and we are happy that the national associations want to follow.”

