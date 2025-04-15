Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 15, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -130 Boston +110
at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120
at N.Y YANKEES -190 Kansas City +160
Athletics -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +136
LA Angels -118 at TEXAS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -166 at MIAMI +140
at PITTSBURGH -124 Washington +106
at PHILADELPHIA -148 San Francisco +126
Chicago Cubs -130 at SAN DIEGO +110
at LA DODGERS -295 Colorado +240

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Atlanta -126 at TORONTO +108
Detroit -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
N.Y Mets -110 at MINNESOTA -106
Houston -126 at ST. LOUIS +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -160 at BUFFALO +132
Columbus -146 at PHILADELPHIA +122
New Jersey -142 at BOSTON +118
at TAMPA BAY -176 Florida +146
at OTTAWA -285 Chicago +230
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Washington OFF
at MINNESOTA -260 Anaheim +210
at ST. LOUIS -162 Utah +134
Vegas -111 at CALGARY -108
at SEATTLE -114 Los Angeles -105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

