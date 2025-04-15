MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Boston +110 at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120 at…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Boston +110 at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120 at N.Y YANKEES -190 Kansas City +160 Athletics -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +136 LA Angels -118 at TEXAS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -166 at MIAMI +140 at PITTSBURGH -124 Washington +106 at PHILADELPHIA -148 San Francisco +126 Chicago Cubs -130 at SAN DIEGO +110 at LA DODGERS -295 Colorado +240

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Atlanta -126 at TORONTO +108 Detroit -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 N.Y Mets -110 at MINNESOTA -106 Houston -126 at ST. LOUIS +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -160 at BUFFALO +132 Columbus -146 at PHILADELPHIA +122 New Jersey -142 at BOSTON +118 at TAMPA BAY -176 Florida +146 at OTTAWA -285 Chicago +230 at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Washington OFF at MINNESOTA -260 Anaheim +210 at ST. LOUIS -162 Utah +134 Vegas -111 at CALGARY -108 at SEATTLE -114 Los Angeles -105

