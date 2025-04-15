MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Boston +110 at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-190
|Kansas City
|+160
|Athletics
|-162
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+136
|LA Angels
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-166
|at MIAMI
|+140
|at PITTSBURGH
|-124
|Washington
|+106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-148
|San Francisco
|+126
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at SAN DIEGO
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-295
|Colorado
|+240
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|Atlanta
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+108
|Detroit
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|Houston
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-160
|at BUFFALO
|+132
|Columbus
|-146
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+122
|New Jersey
|-142
|at BOSTON
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|Florida
|+146
|at OTTAWA
|-285
|Chicago
|+230
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-260
|Anaheim
|+210
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Utah
|+134
|Vegas
|-111
|at CALGARY
|-108
|at SEATTLE
|-114
|Los Angeles
|-105
