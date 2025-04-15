Blues forward Robert Thomas leaves game vs Utah due to lower body injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas left Tuesday night’s game against Utah early in the third…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas left Tuesday night’s game against Utah early in the third period with a lower body injury and did not return.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Thomas was lifted for precautionary reasons and that he thinks Thomas is fine.

Thomas had a pair of assists in the game. The Blues were up 4-1 when Thomas exited and went on to win 6-1 to secure the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Thomas leads the NHL with 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) since February 22. He finished the regular season with 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists).

