There was confusion at Wimbledon’s draw when some names were placed in the wrong spots

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — New Wimbledon tournament referee Denise Parnell’s first draw at the Grand Slam tournament was hit by a bit of confusion on Friday, when a few names were put on the wrong lines in the bracket and needed to be reshuffled.

Some seeded women, such as Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Ekaterina Alexandrova, wound up in incorrect spots and were eventually moved into the right places.

Parnell was appointed to the referee’s job last year. She is the first woman to be Wimbledon’s tournament referee in the tournament’s more than 120 years.

