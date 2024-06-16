Live Radio
Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

The Associated Press

June 16, 2024, 10:41 PM

North Carolina Tennessee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 6 7 6
Honeycutt cf 3 1 1 1 Moore 2b 4 0 1 0
Cook lf 4 0 1 0 Burke 1b 4 1 1 0
Harber 1b 4 0 2 0 Amick 3b 3 1 0 0
Donofrio rf 4 0 0 0 Dreiling lf 2 1 1 0
Gallaher 3b 4 0 0 0 Ensley cf 2 0 0 0
Stevenson c 2 0 0 0 Backus cf 1 1 0 0
Van De Brake dh 3 0 0 0 Tears rf 4 1 2 4
Madera 2b 3 0 1 0 Curley ss 4 0 1 1
Wilkerson ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman dh 2 1 1 1
Stark c 3 0 0 0

2B_Tears (15). HR_Honeycutt (27), Tears (20), Chapman (7). RBI_Honeycutt (67), Tears 4 (61), Curley (48), Chapman (31).

North Carolina 000 001 000 1
Tennessee 000 311 01x 6
IP H R ER BB SO
North Carolina
Sprague L 4 3 4 4 2 6
Matthijs 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1
Peterson 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Padgett 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 2
Bovair 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Tennessee
Beam W 5 4 1 1 2 7
Connell 2 1 0 0 0 2
Snead 2 0 0 0 2 0

