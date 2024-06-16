Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|
|Honeycutt cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cook lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burke 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harber 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Amick 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Donofrio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dreiling lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gallaher 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ensley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Backus cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Van De Brake dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tears rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Madera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Curley ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wilkerson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stark c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
2B_Tears (15). HR_Honeycutt (27), Tears (20), Chapman (7). RBI_Honeycutt (67), Tears 4 (61), Curley (48), Chapman (31).
|North Carolina
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Tennessee
|000
|311
|01x
|—
|6
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sprague L
|4
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Matthijs
|1
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Peterson
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Padgett
|1
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bovair
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beam W
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Connell
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snead
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.