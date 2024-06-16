Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

North Carolina Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 6 7…

North Carolina Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 6 7 6 Honeycutt cf 3 1 1 1 Moore 2b 4 0 1 0 Cook lf 4 0 1 0 Burke 1b 4 1 1 0 Harber 1b 4 0 2 0 Amick 3b 3 1 0 0 Donofrio rf 4 0 0 0 Dreiling lf 2 1 1 0 Gallaher 3b 4 0 0 0 Ensley cf 2 0 0 0 Stevenson c 2 0 0 0 Backus cf 1 1 0 0 Van De Brake dh 3 0 0 0 Tears rf 4 1 2 4 Madera 2b 3 0 1 0 Curley ss 4 0 1 1 Wilkerson ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman dh 2 1 1 1 Stark c 3 0 0 0

2B_Tears (15). HR_Honeycutt (27), Tears (20), Chapman (7). RBI_Honeycutt (67), Tears 4 (61), Curley (48), Chapman (31).

North Carolina 000 001 000 — 1 Tennessee 000 311 01x — 6

IP H R ER BB SO

North Carolina Sprague L 4 3 4 4 2 6 Matthijs 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 Peterson 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 Padgett 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 2 Bovair 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Tennessee Beam W 5 4 1 1 2 7 Connell 2 1 0 0 0 2 Snead 2 0 0 0 2 0

