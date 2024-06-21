Sha’Carri Richardson overcomes wobbly start for win in first heat at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson wobbled out of the starting block and raced with her right shoe untied but…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson wobbled out of the starting block and raced with her right shoe untied but still won her preliminary 100-meter heat in 10.88 seconds Friday to open her quest to make the Olympics at the U.S. track trials.

The 24-year-old sprinter, whose victory three years ago at trials was erased because of a positive test for marijuana, stumbled to her right at the start and was briefly in last place. She overcame that mistake quickly to not only overcome the field but finish with the night’s best opening-round time.

She’s back on the track Saturday for the semifinals, and if she finishes in the top two in that race, she’ll go for the title. The top three finishers in the final will head to Paris for the Olympics where Richardson would try to add that title to the world championship she won last year.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.