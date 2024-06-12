Royals reverse initial announcement and say Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe not broken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe is not fractured, the Kansas City Royals said Wednesday, two…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe is not fractured, the Kansas City Royals said Wednesday, two days after the team initially announced it was broken by a foul ball.

Kansas City said Renfroe is expected to miss two to three weeks, down from six to eight weeks.

Renfroe was hurt Monday when he fouled off a pair of pitches against left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning. The outfielder got off to a slow start this season but had raised his batting average to .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs.

