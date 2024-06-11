Royals put Renfroe on IL with fracture toe, Frazier on bereavement list before playing Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the injured list with a fractured…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the injured list with a fractured toe and infielder Adam Frazier on the bereavement list ahead of the second game of their four-game set against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

The Royals recalled outfielder Drew Waters and infielder Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha to take their place.

Renfroe was riding a nine-game hitting streak into Monday night’s game when he squared off with Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning. Renfroe fouled consecutive pitches off his left foot during the 12-pitch at-bat, but nothing appeared to be amiss until the Royals removed him from the game a couple of innings later in an eventual 4-2 loss.

Renfroe got off to a slow start this season but had bumped his batting average to .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs.

The Royals had been watching Waters closely at Omaha, where the 25-year-old switch-hitter was hitting .277 with seven homers and 33 RBIs through 50 games. Pratto was hitting .234 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 53 games there.

