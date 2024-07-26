Reliever Ryne Stanek acquired by Mets from Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ryne Stanek was acquired by the Mets from the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder…

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ryne Stanek was acquired by the Mets from the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas on Friday night in a move by New York to bolster its bullpen.

Stanek, who turned 33 Friday, was 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA and seven saves in 46 relief appearances for the Mariners but struggled over his last nine outings, going 1-2 with a 6.45 ERA and two blown saves. He was dealt hours after Seattle acquired Yimi García from Toronto.

Stanek receives a $250,000 assignment bonus because of the trade, in addition to his $4 million salary. He would earn $250,000 bonuses for pitching in 50, 60 and 70 games.

Mets pitchers Drew Smith and Brooks Raley are out for the season after Tommy John surgery while emerging rookie right-hander Dedniel Núñez was put on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right pronator strain. Right-handers Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder) and Reed Garrett (right elbow) also are sidelined.

New York acquired right-hander Phil Maton from Tampa Bay on July 9.

Thomas, 24, was selected by the Mets in the 11th round of the 2022 amateur draft. He was batting .265 with five homers, 31 RBIs and 11 steals in 74 games at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

