Mariners bolster bullpen acquiring Yimi García from the Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen acquiring right-hander Yimi García from Toronto on Friday in a deal that sent top prospect Jonatan Clase to the Blue Jays.

Just hours after Seattle acquired Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay, the Mariners added another arm to their bullpen.

García has appeared in 29 games and has a 2.70 ERA with 42 strikeouts and just eight walks. García missed about a month due to a nerve issue in his elbow but returned to the Blue Jays bullpen following the All-Star break.

A year ago, García made a career-high 73 appearances for the Blue Jays.

“Yimi has been one of the best relievers in the American League this year – dominating the strike zone, missing bats and pitching in high leverage,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “He has big-game experience and we’re excited to add him to our bullpen.”

He immediately will be slotted into a bullpen that has been short-handed from the start of the season. Matt Brash never pitched for the Mariners this year due to elbow troubles and had Tommy John surgery. Gregory Santos, another expected late-inning bridge to closer Andrés Muñoz, missed the first 91 games due to a lat strain and his status is uncertain after a knee injury in Seattle’s loss on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle started Friday in second place in the AL West, one game behind Houston, but coming off a miserable stretch that’s seen the Mariners drop eight of nine. They were 9-20 since June 19.

Along with Clase, the Blue Jays will receive minor league catcher Jacob Sharp. Clase has appeared in 19 games this season for Seattle and batted .195 while playing both center and left field. Clase is ranked as one of Seattle’s top 10 prospects and hit .274 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 59 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season.

Sharp is currently playing for Class A Modesto in the California League. He was a 17th round pick out of UNLV in 2023.

