Rodríguez scores in stoppage time to give Portland a 3-2 win over Minnesota United

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jonathan Rodríguez scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Santi Moreno and Evander also scored for the Timbers (8-7-6), who are undefeated in seven straight games.

Minnesota (8-7-5) got goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Jeong Sang-Bin in the team’s fourth straight loss.

Hlongwane scored for the Loons in the 29th minute when the ball fell to his feet after Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis dove to push it away from the goal. Jeong scored another goal in the 38th to put Minnesota up 2-0.

After Felipe Mora was shoved in the box, Evander converted on a penalty late in first-half stoppage time to pull Portland within 2-1. It was the Brazilian’s ninth goal of the season.

Antony appeared to score the game-winner for Portland in the 88th minute but a video review revealed a handball prior to the goal.

Rodríguez was assisted on his goal two minutes into stoppage time by Dairon Asprilla, who was playing his final match with the Timbers. He’s reportedly headed to Atlético Nacional, although the Colombian club has not officially announced his signing.

The crowd gave Asprilla a sustained ovation when he entered the game in the 74th minute.

Asprilla has 33 goals and 11 assists in league play across 10 seasons with the Timbers. He also has four goals and four assists in 17 playoff games.

The Colombian winger is among just four players with 200-plus appearances with the club, joining Diego Chara, Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe.

Minnesota midfielder Will Trapp was a late scratch from the lineup after he was injured during warmups. He was replaced by Moses Nyeman.

