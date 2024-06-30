Rafael Devers hits 2-run homer, Red Sox end Padres’ 5-game win streak with 4-1 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, Jarren Duran added a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox…

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, Jarren Duran added a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox ended San Diego’s five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

The Red Sox, who were outscored 20-3 in the series’ first two games, snapped a three-game skid.

Jackson Merrill had three hits for the Padres, and Ha-Seong Kim added an RBI double. San Diego had won nine of its previous 10 games.

Making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, Boston right-hander Josh Winckowski (2-1) gave up four hits over five scoreless innings.

Kenley Jansen, the fourth reliever, got the final three outs for his 16th save this season and 436th of his career.

Padres starter Matt Waldron (5-7) gave up four runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings, halting his NL-high stretch this season of nine consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs.

Waldron, the only pitcher to throw a knuckleball in the majors this year, mixed it with his fastball and sweeper at Fenway Park, where former Red Sox right-hander Tim Wakefield famously threw the pitch during his 17-year career with Boston.

Wakefield died last October at age 57 after a battle with brain cancer. Waldron, who was inspired as a child by Wakefield to learn the knuckleball, threw it for his first pitch on Sunday.

Devers drove a fastball into the second row of Monster seats for his 18th homer, making it 2-0 in the first.

In the third, Wilyer Abreu singled with two outs, advanced to third on a single and scored when catcher Kyle Higashioka couldn’t handle Waldron’s knuckleball for a passed ball, his first of two.

Duran’s ninth homer of the season came off a knuckleball and hooked around the Pesky Pole in right field to make it 4-0 in the fifth.

The last few innings were played under dark skies with thunder rumbling at times in the distance, with flashes of lightning bringing reaction from the crowd.

Seconds after lightning flashed, San Diego’s Manny Machado grounded out to end a scoreless fifth, something the Red Sox were glad to see after giving up nine runs in that inning on Friday and six on Saturday.

It was the first time since 2013 that the clubs met at Fenway.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a three-game series at Texas on Tuesday. San Diego hadn’t announced a starter. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.45 ERA) is set to pitch for the Rangers.

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-7, 3.59) is in line to start Tuesday in the first of three games against Miami. RHP Valente Bellozo (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled for the Marlins.

