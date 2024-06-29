Paul DeJong homers as the White Sox beat the Rockies 11-3 for their 3rd straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies…

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 on Saturday for their third straight win.

Luis Robert Jr., Korey Lee and Lenyn Sosa also homered for Chicago in its first double-digit scoring game of the season. The White Sox finished with 12 hits in a matchup of baseball’s worst teams.

Chicago went ahead to stay with three runs in the sixth. Robert tied it at 3 with a 470-foot solo drive to center against Cal Quantrill. Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch with one out, and DeJong followed with a drive to left for his 15th homer.

Quantrill (6-6) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

