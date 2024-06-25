Kylian Mbappé starting for France at Euro 2024 and will wear a mask against Poland

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to France’s starting lineup for the match against Poland at the European Championship…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to France’s starting lineup for the match against Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday, eight days after breaking his nose.

Mbappé, France’s captain, will be wearing a protective mask for the Group D closer at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

The Real Madrid-bound striker sustained the broken nose late in France’s 1-0 win over Austria on June 17 and was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

Mbappé has since featured in a behind-closed-doors match against a local youth team in Paderborn, where France’s training base is in Germany.

France coach Didier Deschamps said wearing a mask is limiting Mbappé’s vision.

France has already qualified for the round of 16, but could finish first, second or third in the group.

