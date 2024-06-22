Harris scores 2 goals, Mihailovic adds 1 goal, 1 assist; Rapids beat Montreal 4-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Calvin Harris scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS, to help the Colorado…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Calvin Harris scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS, to help the Colorado Rapids beat CF Montreal 4-1 Saturday night.

Colorado (8-7-4) has won three consecutive games and has conceded just one goal in that span.

Harris drew a foul conceded by Montreal’s Raheem Edwards just outside the area and then had his header off the free kick by Djordje Mihailovic parried by goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois but headed home the putback to make it 1-0 in the 28th minute.

On the counter-attack, Mihailovic — who spent two seasons with Montreal — played a perfectly placed through ball to Harris, who tapped a roller from the center of the area into the net to give the Rapids a 2-0 lead moments before halftime.

Lalas Abubakar redirected a cross into the net for own goal in the 53rd minute that cut Montreal’s deficit to 2-1.

Mihailovic, who had a hat trick in a 3-0 win over St. Louis City on Wednesday, converted from the penalty spot in the 90th minute and Rafael Navarro capped the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time.

Mihailovic (nine goals and eight assists) became the fourth player in franchise history to produce at least 15 goal contributions in the club’s first 20 games of a season, and the first since Omar Cummings in 2009.

Montreal (4-8-7) had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

