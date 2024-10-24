Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bethel 70, Denbigh 14 Bruton 9, York 6 Graham 35, Pulaski County 3 John Champe 68, Park View-Sterling…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel 70, Denbigh 14

Bruton 9, York 6

Graham 35, Pulaski County 3

John Champe 68, Park View-Sterling 0

Kenston Forest 44, Fuqua School 6

Matoaca 49, Petersburg 6

Poquoson 28, New Kent 0

Randolph-Henry 46, Amelia County 27

Rural Retreat 36, Northwood 0

Smithfield 31, Warhill 21

Spotsylvania 27, James Monroe 14

Varina 47, Atlee 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.