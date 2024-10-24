Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel 70, Denbigh 14
Bruton 9, York 6
Graham 35, Pulaski County 3
John Champe 68, Park View-Sterling 0
Kenston Forest 44, Fuqua School 6
Matoaca 49, Petersburg 6
Poquoson 28, New Kent 0
Randolph-Henry 46, Amelia County 27
Rural Retreat 36, Northwood 0
Smithfield 31, Warhill 21
Spotsylvania 27, James Monroe 14
Varina 47, Atlee 13
