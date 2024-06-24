Germany confirms Antonio Rüdiger strained a hamstring ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 game

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger strained a hamstring muscle in Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, his…

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger strained a hamstring muscle in Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, his team said Monday.

The Real Madrid defender was seen holding his leg as he left the field after Sunday’s game, which saw Germany level the score with a header from Niclas Füllkrug in stoppage time.

Germany didn’t give any details of Rüdiger’s condition in a brief statement confirming the injury Monday or indicate whether he’s likely to be fit to play in the round of 16 on Saturday.

If Rüdiger can’t play, it would leave Germany without either of its first-choice central defenders.

The other central defender from the last game, Jonathan Tah, will be suspended for the round of 16 after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.

It’s likely to mean a bigger role for Nico Schlotterbeck, who replaced Tah off the bench on Sunday. The other central defenders in the squad are Eintracht Frankfurt’s Robin Koch and Stuttgart’s Waldemar Anton. Neither has played in Euro 2024 so far.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.