French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €19,280,000
Surface: Red clay

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €19,280,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Greece, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (21), Canada, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-0, 6-0.

Marketa Vondrousova (5), Czechia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Gregoire Jacq and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (14), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (13), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (10), Belgium, def. John Peers, Australia, and Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (15), Poland, def. Evan King and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (11), Italy, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (7), Czechia, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, and Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, and Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-0.

Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czechia, def. Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Aldila Sutjiadi (15), Indonesia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel (13), Estonia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (14), United States, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (12), Russia, def. Elena Vesnina and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Emma Navarro, United States, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Vera Zvonareva and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czechia, def. Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Linda Noskova, Czechia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (11), Italy, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Wang Xinyu (10), China, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, and Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Chloe Paquet and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (6), New Zealand, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 6-3.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and John Peers, Australia, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Sander Gille (5), Belgium, 6-1, 6-4.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-6.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Jack Withrow, United States, 7-5, 1-6, 10-7.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Ivan Dodig and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2.

