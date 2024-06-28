Euro 2024 Second Week in Pictures: drama, emotion and selfies as the group stage ends

BERLIN (AP) — The group stage of Euro 2024 offered exciting soccer and colorful celebrations among fans criss-crossing Germany to…

BERLIN (AP) — The group stage of Euro 2024 offered exciting soccer and colorful celebrations among fans criss-crossing Germany to support their national teams. AP photographers captured the drama on and off the field of play.

Some fans thought Kylian Mbappé looked like a superhero when he played with a mask after breaking his nose in France’s first game. But his superpowers only went so far: even though he scored in the final group-stage match, the French team could only achieve a draw against already eliminated Poland and finished second in their group.

Elsewhere, selfie-seeking fans invading the pitch created problems for stadium security every time Cristiano Ronaldo played for Portugal.

The players get a few days of rest before the round of 16 begins on Saturday. Germany cruised through the group stage undefeated, fueling hopes in the host nation of winning the European Championship for the first time since 1996.

