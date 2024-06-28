Eriksen has ‘stomach issues’ but expected to play for Denmark vs. Germany at Euro 2024, coach says

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be available for the round-of-16 match against Germany at…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be available for the round-of-16 match against Germany at the European Championship despite missing training on Friday because of what coach Kasper Hjulmand described as “stomach issues.”

Hjulmand said Thomas Delaney also experienced the same problems.

“We decided that they would not train,” Hjulmand said. “Hopefully they will be ready for tomorrow.”

Asked specifically about Eriksen, Hjulmand said the Manchester United midfielder traveled separately to the rest of the squad for a walk around Dortmund’s stadium, where Saturday’s match will be played, but expects him to be ready.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.