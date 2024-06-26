Ecuador wins its first Copa America game since 2016, beats winless Jamaica 3-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Kendry Páez scored in first-half stoppage time, Alan Minda added another goal late in the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Kendry Páez scored in first-half stoppage time, Alan Minda added another goal late in the second half and Ecuador beat winless Jamaica 3-1 on Wednesday night in the Copa America.

Ecuador, which rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Venezuela, won its first Copa America game since a 4-0 victory over Haiti in 2016, stopping an eight-game winless streak.

Kasey Palmer’s 13th-minute own goal put Ecuador ahead and Páez made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Michail Antonio scored Jamaica’s first Copa America goal in the 54th, and Minda got the final goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Ecuador has three points and Jamaica none, with Mexico (three points) set to play Venezuela (three points) later Wednesday. Ecuador closes the Group B against Mexico at Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, when Jamaica faces Venezuela.

Jamaica is 0-8 over three Copas, getting outscored 12-1.

Ecuador went ahead when Piero Hincapié centered the ball from near the corner flag and it deflected off a sliding defender Palmer and over backpedaling goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

Páez, the youngest player in the tournament at 17 years, 1 1/2 months, scored his second international goal after Chilean referee Cristián Garay called a hand ball on Reggae Boyz defender Greg Leigh following a video review.

Antonio scored after Palmer’s corner kick bounced to Ethan Pinnock. His shot hit the back of defender William Pacho, ricocheted off Hincapié and bounced toward Antonio. He swiveled, turned his torso and volleyed the ball in off goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez’s right post for Antonio’s fourth goal in 16 appearances.

Garay decided not to award a penalty kick after another video review in the 75th. Michael Hector toepoked the ball and it appeared to hit an arm and the head of Ecuador’s Alan Franco.

Minda broke in alone on White in a counterattack following a Jamaica corner kick and slotted a shot past Waite for is first goal in six appearances, fed by a Carlos Gruezo pass.

