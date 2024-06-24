Denmark takes on Serbia in final match of a wide-open group at Euro 2024

MUNICH (AP) — Denmark faces Serbia on Tuesday in Munich in their final Group C match. Both teams hope it’s…

MUNICH (AP) — Denmark faces Serbia on Tuesday in Munich in their final Group C match. Both teams hope it’s not their last game at the European Championship. Denmark is currently second in the group, two points below England and level on points with third-place Slovenia. Serbia is last but has only one less point than Denmark and Slovenia. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Denmark would advance to the round of 16 with a win and would be eliminated if it loses and Slovenia avoids defeat against England.

— If both matches end in a draw, Denmark and Slovenia will be split for second and third on overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings. The first two tiebreakers are head-to-head and goal difference but that would stay equal.

— Serbia, which snatched a vital draw against Slovenia on Thursday to keep its hopes alive, will advance if it beats Denmark and Slovenia fails to win against England. It will be out if it draws and Slovenia avoids defeat.

— Other results could leave Serbia scrambling for a calculator and facing an anxious wait to see if it scrapes through as one of the four best third-place teams.

Team news

— Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the match against England.

— Serbia has no new injury concerns but winger Filip Kostic is out after injuring a knee ligament in his team’s opening loss to England.

By the numbers

— There has never been a draw between the two sides. Each has won five of their 10 encounters.

— But four of Denmark’s five wins have come in the last four matches, including a 3-0 victory the last time they met, in March 2022.

— Christian Eriksen has moved level with Simon Kjaer on a Denmark record of 132 national-team games. Kjaer, Denmark’s captain at Euro 2020, was an unused substitute against Slovenia and England as the defender returns to full fitness.

What they’re saying

“I don’t like boring football. Really I don’t like. I want to see my team attack, who create chances. I want to see Serbia with the full determination.” — Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic.

“They have great physical strength in attack. We must minimize their opportunities to cross and get too many set pieces. It’s about being on the ball a lot so that we eliminate their greatest strengths.” — Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.