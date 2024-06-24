Croatia star Luka Modric becomes the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Croatia veteran Luka Modric has scored against Italy to become the oldest goal-scorer ever at a…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Croatia veteran Luka Modric has scored against Italy to become the oldest goal-scorer ever at a European Championship.

Modric, who is 38 years, 289 days old, claimed the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, within a minute of having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The previous record weas held by Ivica Vastic, who was 38 years, 257 days old when he scored for Austria against Poland at Euro 2008.

Croatia realistically needs to beat Italy to stay in the tournament.

