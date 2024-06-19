Juneteenth: Local Juneteenth events | History of the holiday | What's open, what's closed | Md. reverend shares 'the truth'
Cardinals’ Kyle Gibson scratched with back tightness just ahead of start vs. Marlins

The Associated Press

June 19, 2024, 1:07 PM

MIAMI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Kyle Gibson was scratched from his scheduled start just before Wednesday’s game with the Miami Marlins because of back tightness.

Gibson (5-2, 3.44 ERA) had been away from the team this week on bereavement leave after a death in his family. About two hours before the game, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had said Gibson got in his normal workouts during his absence and had expected no issues.

Gibson was replaced by Matthew Liberatore, who gave up homers to the Marlins’ first two hitters, Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

