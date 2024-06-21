Bulls, Thunder finalize deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago, Alex Caruso to OKC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a trade sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a trade sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City on Friday.

Giddey, a 6-foot-8, 21-year-old point guard from Australia, gets a fresh start after a challenging season in which his numbers dropped and he lost his starting job in the playoffs. He was frequently booed on the road after he was investigated following accusations by an anonymous social media user that he had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

The NBA and the Newport Beach, California, Police Department investigated Giddey during the season. Newport Beach police completed their investigation in January and said detectives were “unable to corroborate any criminal activity.” The NBA also later dropped its investigation.

Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists and shot 47.5% in 2023-24. Those averages were down from 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists the previous season.

Giddey’s play improved the second half of the season after the Thunder traded for Gordon Hayward. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 57.2% from the field in April regular-season games. In the playoffs, his playing time was limited as he came off the bench for the first time in his career.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in 2021 and he made the All-Rookie second team. He is a member of Australia’s national team that will play at the Paris Olympics this summer. He is an exceptional passer and his size makes him a solid rebounder.

The 30-year-old Caruso, who plays point guard and shooting guard, has established himself as a defensive presence in four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and then three years with the Bulls. He has career averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He averaged a career-high 10.1 points this past season. He was on the all-defense first team in 2023 and the second team in 2024.

The Thunder also have Cason Wallace, a second-team All-Rookie selection this past season, at point guard.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.