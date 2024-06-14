Braves leadoff hitter Michael Harris II headed to IL with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta leadoff hitter and center fielder Michael Harris II will be placed on the 10-day injured list…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta leadoff hitter and center fielder Michael Harris II will be placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving the Braves’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night with tightness in his left hamstring.

Harris led off the first inning with a single off right-hander Zack Littell. When Ozzie Albies followed with a double down the right field line, Harris advanced to third base but showed discomfort and he pulled up before reaching third base.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and assistant trainer Jeff Stevenson visited Harris at third base and made the quick decision to remove him from the game. J.P. Martínez entered as a pinch runner for Harris and replacement in center field.

Snitker said Harris will have imaging tests on Saturday but definitely will be placed on the IL.

“He said he felt something,” Snitker said. “That’s usually not good.”

Martínez could be part of the team’s answer in center field.

“Somebody is going to get an opportunity to do something good,” Snitker said. “We’ll decide tonight who that’s going to be.”

Martínez scored on Marcell Ozuna’s three-run homer in the Braves’ five-run inning.

The Braves lost right fielder and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on May 26. Acuña had surgery in Los Angeles to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Acuña tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021, and came back strong with his 2023 MVP season.

