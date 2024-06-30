Andy Murray is still not sure whether he will be able to compete at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said Sunday “it’s impossible” to know yet whether he will be…

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said Sunday “it’s impossible” to know yet whether he will be able to compete at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, even if he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from surgery to remove a cyst from his spine.

The 37-year-old Murray is scheduled to play in the first-round of singles at the All England Club on Tuesday. He and his older brother, Jamie, were given a wild-card invitation for doubles, too, and that event starts later in the week.

The Scot had back surgery on June 22 after needing to stop during a match a few days earlier at Queen’s Club. He said the cyst was compressing a nerve and making his right leg numb and difficult to use.

Murray played a practice set Sunday.

“It went pretty well, but I still don’t have 100% feeling and sensation in my leg,” he said.

