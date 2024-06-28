Andre De Grasse wins 100 meters in the Canadian Olympic track and field trials

MONTREAL (AP) — Andre De Grasse won the 100 meters in the Canadian Olympic track and field trials Friday night,…

MONTREAL (AP) — Andre De Grasse won the 100 meters in the Canadian Olympic track and field trials Friday night, finishing in 10.20 seconds to secure a spot in Paris.

The 2020 Olympic 200 champion crossed the finish line with his arms wide open knowing he’d won, but the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex listed Eliezer Adjibi in first. De Grasse was declared the winner following a review, with Adjibi second in 10.23.

Audrey Leduc won the women’s 100 in 11.20.

