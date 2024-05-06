UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|171
|89
|Michigan
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|137
|120
|Memphis
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|107
|171
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|84
|138
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|173
|103
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|127
|104
|DC
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|112
|150
|Arlington
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|117
|153
Sunday, May 5
Michigan 28, Arlington 27
DC 18, San Antonio 12
Monday, May 6
No games scheduled.
Saturday, May 11
Memphis at Arlington, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Memphis at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Houston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
