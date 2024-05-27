Father, teenage son drown while swimming at Lake Anna in Va.

A father and son visiting Lake Anna drowned to death in Louisa County, Virginia, over the Memorial Day weekend.

Louisa County, Virginia, officials say that a father and son visiting Lake Anna died by drowning over the Memorial Day weekend.

The incident happened at around 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Carrs Bridge Road, according to a statement from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“While en route, deputies were advised that the father of the child had attempted to locate/rescue his son,” the department said. “It was reported that witnesses observed the father struggling, just before losing sight of him as well.”

Several people attempted to find the 42-year-old man and the 14-year-old boy before officials arrived, but they were unsuccessful.

First responders located their bodies sometime later, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

“The victims in this tragedy were from out of state, and their names are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin,” the department said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

