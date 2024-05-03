Switzerland’s Euro 2024 prospects hit by injuries to Newcastle’s Schär and Monaco’s Zakaria

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Switzerland’s preparations for the European Championship took another hit Friday with a key player’s fitness being…

Newcastle defender Fabian Schär followed Monaco midfielder Denis Zakaria in having their club coach suggest they are unlikely to play again this month because of hamstring injuries.

“Fabian will miss a period of time,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said Friday. “He won’t be available tomorrow and I doubt we’ll see him again this season.”

Monaco coach Adi Hütter gave a similar diagnosis Thursday for Zakaria, and the longer-term prospects for both expected Switzerland starters at Euro 2024 is unclear.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin is due to announce his preferred players on May 17, and UEFA requires squads to be finalized by June 7 — one week before the opening game.

Euro 2024 starts with a game in Switzerland’s group on June 14 when host Germany faces Scotland in Munich.

The Swiss begin the next day against Hungary in Cologne, face Scotland in the same city on June 19 and play Germany in Frankfurt on June 23.

