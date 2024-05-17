NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 3½ (209) Oklahoma City MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|3½
|(209)
|Oklahoma City
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-295
|Chicago White Sox
|+240
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Tampa Bay
|+108
|Seattle
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
|Minnesota
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|at KANSAS CITY
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|at TEXAS
|-188
|LA Angels
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-178
|Washington
|+150
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-210
|Cincinnati
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Milwaukee
|+136
|Boston
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|Detroit
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-196
|Vancouver
|+162
