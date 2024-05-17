NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 3½ (209) Oklahoma City MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 3½ (209) Oklahoma City

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -295 Chicago White Sox +240 at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +108 Seattle -110 at BALTIMORE -106 Minnesota -112 at CLEVELAND -104 at KANSAS CITY -174 Oakland +146 at TEXAS -188 LA Angels +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Pittsburgh +160 at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168 N.Y Mets -132 at MIAMI +112 at PHILADELPHIA -178 Washington +150 at ATLANTA -130 San Diego +110 at LA DODGERS -210 Cincinnati +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -162 Milwaukee +136 Boston OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at ARIZONA -144 Detroit +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -196 Vancouver +162

