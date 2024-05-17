Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 17, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS (209) Oklahoma City

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -295 Chicago White Sox +240
at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +108
Seattle -110 at BALTIMORE -106
Minnesota -112 at CLEVELAND -104
at KANSAS CITY -174 Oakland +146
at TEXAS -188 LA Angels +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Pittsburgh +160
at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168
N.Y Mets -132 at MIAMI +112
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Washington +150
at ATLANTA -130 San Diego +110
at LA DODGERS -210 Cincinnati +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -162 Milwaukee +136
Boston OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at ARIZONA -144 Detroit +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -196 Vancouver +162

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up