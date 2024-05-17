LPGA monitoring health issues after 10 players withdraw from Mizuho Americas Open

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — LPGA officials are concerned about health issues at the Mizuho Americas Open after 10 players…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — LPGA officials are concerned about health issues at the Mizuho Americas Open after 10 players withdrew from the event over the past two days, including seven with various illnesses.

The LPGA issued a statement late in the second round Friday, saying they will continue to monitor the situation at Liberty National.

The run of withdrawals was highlighted in the first round when defending champion Rose Zhang dropped out after three holes because of an intestinal issue.

Two of the players near the top of the leaderboard got in as alternates on Thursday because Maja Stark of Sweden and Caroline Masson of Germany withdrew because of illness.

So Mi Lee of South Korea replaced Stark and Mao Saigo of Japan got Masson’s spot. Lee is in second place, two shots behind halfway leader Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand. Saigo is three shots back.

Of the 10 players who withdrew, the LPGA said three exited with injuries.

“Medical professionals on site have treated several athletes for symptoms related to a viral infection,” the organization’s statement said. “The LPGA and tournament organizers continue to monitor the situation closely, and are working together to advise and assist the LPGA athletes with precautions to try to keep everyone healthy.”

Ruoning Yin of China, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA last year, withdrew after an opening round of 70. Americans Paula Creamer and Lindsey Weaver-Wright, South Koreans Jiwon Jeon, Haeran Ryu and A Lim Kim and Minami Katsu of Japan also withdrew.

The tour has next week off before heading to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the U.S. Women’s Open.

