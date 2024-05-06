Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 7

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, May 7
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
Noon
NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal
3 p.m.
NBATV — AS Douanes vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech
PAC-12N — Portland at Washington St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Vanderbilt
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Kentucky, First Round
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Oakland
7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at NY Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 1 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 1 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 NHL Draft Lottery
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Forge FC vs. CF Montreal, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Hamilton, Ontario
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
