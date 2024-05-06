Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 7 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE Noon NBATV — Rivers Hoopers…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 7

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Noon

NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal

3 p.m.

NBATV — AS Douanes vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — Portland at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Vanderbilt

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Kentucky, First Round

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft

MLB BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Oakland

7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 1 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 1 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Forge FC vs. CF Montreal, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Hamilton, Ontario

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

