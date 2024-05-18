NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 3½ (208) Indiana at DENVER 4½ (197½) Minnesota MLB Sunday American…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 3½ (208) Indiana at DENVER 4½ (197½) Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -300 Chicago White Sox +245 at BALTIMORE -142 Seattle +120 Tampa Bay -112 at TORONTO -104 Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at KANSAS CITY -164 Oakland +138 at TEXAS -168 LA Angels +142

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +215 N.Y Mets -156 at MIAMI +132 at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Pittsburgh +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168 at LA DODGERS -190 Cincinnati +160 San Diego -118 at ATLANTA +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 at HOUSTON -130 Milwaukee +110 at ARIZONA -144 Detroit +122

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.