Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 18, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (208) Indiana
at DENVER (197½) Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -300 Chicago White Sox +245
at BALTIMORE -142 Seattle +120
Tampa Bay -112 at TORONTO -104
Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at KANSAS CITY -164 Oakland +138
at TEXAS -168 LA Angels +142

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +215
N.Y Mets -156 at MIAMI +132
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Pittsburgh +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168
at LA DODGERS -190 Cincinnati +160
San Diego -118 at ATLANTA +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
at HOUSTON -130 Milwaukee +110
at ARIZONA -144 Detroit +122

