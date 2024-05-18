NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 3½ (208) Indiana at DENVER 4½ (197½) Minnesota MLB Sunday American…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|3½
|(208)
|Indiana
|at DENVER
|4½
|(197½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-300
|Chicago White Sox
|+245
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-104
|Minnesota
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at KANSAS CITY
|-164
|Oakland
|+138
|at TEXAS
|-168
|LA Angels
|+142
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-260
|Washington
|+215
|N.Y Mets
|-156
|at MIAMI
|+132
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at LA DODGERS
|-190
|Cincinnati
|+160
|San Diego
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|Detroit
|+122
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.