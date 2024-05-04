Roman Bürki has season-high 10 saves for St. Louis in 0-0 tie with Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Roman Bürki had a season-high 10 saves to help St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie with…

HOUSTON (AP) — Roman Bürki had a season-high 10 saves to help St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night,

St. Louis (2-1-7) has just one win since it beat New York City FC 2-0 on March 2.

Houston (4-4-2) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last six.

The Dynamo had 63% possession and outshot St. Louis 24-16, including 10-3 on target.

Bürki, the 2023 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in his first season with St. Louis City, had two saves in the closing minutes — including an acrobatic stop of a shot by Jose De Lima Junior in the 83rd minute.

Steve Clark had three saves for the Dynamo. The 38-year-old has three shutouts this season.

