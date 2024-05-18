All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Baltimore
|28
|15
|.651
|2
|Tampa Bay
|25
|22
|.532
|7
|Boston
|22
|24
|.478
|9½
|Toronto
|19
|25
|.432
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Kansas City
|28
|19
|.596
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|21
|.533
|4½
|Detroit
|23
|22
|.511
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|32
|.304
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Texas
|24
|23
|.511
|1½
|Houston
|20
|26
|.435
|5
|Oakland
|19
|29
|.396
|7
|Los Angeles
|17
|29
|.370
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|15
|.634
|4
|Washington
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|New York
|20
|25
|.444
|12
|Miami
|15
|32
|.319
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|26
|21
|.553
|2
|Pittsburgh
|21
|26
|.447
|7
|St. Louis
|20
|25
|.444
|7
|Cincinnati
|19
|27
|.413
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|San Diego
|23
|24
|.489
|7½
|San Francisco
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Arizona
|21
|25
|.457
|9
|Colorado
|15
|30
|.333
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland 2
Houston 5, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
St. Louis 10, Boston 6
Detroit 13, Arizona 0
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
Kansas City 5, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
St. Louis 7, Boston 2
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 13 innings
Detroit 8, Arizona 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 4-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-2), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 3, Atlanta 1
Houston 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 10, Boston 6
Detroit 13, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 14, Colorado 4
Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 9, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
St. Louis 7, Boston 2
Detroit 8, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 0
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-2), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 1-6) at San Francisco (Hicks 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
