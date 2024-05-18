All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 32 15 .681 — Baltimore 28 15 .651 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 32 15 .681 — Baltimore 28 15 .651 2 Tampa Bay 25 22 .532 7 Boston 22 24 .478 9½ Toronto 19 25 .432 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 29 17 .630 — Kansas City 28 19 .596 1½ Minnesota 24 21 .533 4½ Detroit 23 22 .511 5½ Chicago 14 32 .304 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 25 21 .543 — Texas 24 23 .511 1½ Houston 20 26 .435 5 Oakland 19 29 .396 7 Los Angeles 17 29 .370 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 14 .702 — Atlanta 26 15 .634 4 Washington 20 24 .455 11½ New York 20 25 .444 12 Miami 15 32 .319 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 18 .600 — Chicago 26 21 .553 2 Pittsburgh 21 26 .447 7 St. Louis 20 25 .444 7 Cincinnati 19 27 .413 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 17 .646 — San Diego 23 24 .489 7½ San Francisco 22 25 .468 8½ Arizona 21 25 .457 9 Colorado 15 30 .333 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

St. Louis 10, Boston 6

Detroit 13, Arizona 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

St. Louis 7, Boston 2

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 13 innings

Detroit 8, Arizona 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 4-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 3, Atlanta 1

Houston 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 10, Boston 6

Detroit 13, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 9, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

St. Louis 7, Boston 2

Detroit 8, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 0

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 1-6) at San Francisco (Hicks 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

