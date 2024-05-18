UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 236 143 Michigan 6…

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 236 143 Michigan 6 2 0 .750 183 147 Memphis 1 7 0 .125 148 242 Houston 1 7 0 .125 124 188

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 199 133 San Antonio 5 2 0 .714 142 116 DC 3 4 0 .429 121 172 Arlington 1 6 0 .143 164 176

Sunday, May 12

Michigan 22, DC 9

San Antonio 15, Houston 12

Saturday, May 18

Michigan 24, Memphis 18

Birmingham 35, Houston 28

Sunday, May 19

DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis at Arlington, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Michigan at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

DC at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Michigan at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

San Antonio at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

