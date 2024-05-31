Roma signs left back Angeliño from Leipzig on permanent deal after loan spell

ROME (AP) — Roma signed Angeliño from Leipzig on a permanent deal Friday after a successful loan spell for the…

ROME (AP) — Roma signed Angeliño from Leipzig on a permanent deal Friday after a successful loan spell for the Spanish left back.

Angeliño joined the Italian club on loan in January and soon became a regular in the team, playing 16 times in Serie A and four in the Europa League as Roma reached the semifinals.

“Appreciating the player’s qualities both on and off the pitch, the club decided to exercise the option to buy him outright,” Roma said in a statement, without confirming the size of the transfer fee.

Angeliño came through Manchester City’s youth system before joining Leipzig in 2020, initially on loan.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.