Rockies enter matchup with the Giants on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (17-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-28, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (17-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Keaton Winn (3-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (1-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their four-game skid when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Colorado has an 8-28 record overall and a 5-12 record at home. The Rockies have a 7-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco is 17-21 overall and 8-14 in road games. The Giants have a 7-14 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has eight doubles and five home runs while hitting .293 for the Rockies. Jacob Stallings is 7-for-20 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-30 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.