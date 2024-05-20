Sale continues dominant run as Braves beat Padres 3-0 to split twinbill; San Diego wins opener 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale allowed only five hits in seven innings to continue his strong run and the Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale allowed only five hits in seven innings to continue his strong run and the Atlanta Braves snapped their season-worst, four-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday night to split a doubleheader.

The Padres won the first three games of the series. Manny Machado’s two-run double in the eighth gave San Diego the lead and the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to win the twinbill opener, 6-5.

In the nightcap, Sale (7-1) recorded nine strikeouts without a walk while winning his sixth straight start. He has allowed no runs in three consecutive starts, a streak covering 20 innings. He has 28 strikeouts and one walk in the dominant stretch.

“I know about as well as anybody how quick that coin can flip,” Sale said. “There’s a long way to go and nothing to hang your hat on yet. … I wouldn’t say I’m totally satisfied.”

Sale served as the stopper to end the four-game skid.

“I think he expects to be that guy,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who added Sale “has been just nails” during his scoreless streak.

Pierce Johnson and Raisel Iglesias completed the seven-hitter. Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

The second game was scheduled when rain postponed Saturday night’s game.

Marcell Ozuna hit homers in each game and has 14 this season. Ozuna’s fifth-inning liner over the left-field wall off Randy Vásquez (0-3) gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead in the second game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game against Vásquez with his first triple of the season and scored on Ozzie Albies’ single.

The Braves blew a 5-0 lead in the first game, wasting a strong start from Reynaldo López. Machado’s double off Joe Jiménez (1-1) drove in Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth to cap a four-run inning. Cronenworth singled in two runs in the inning.

“It’s been all year, we haven’t really left the fight,” Machado said. “This team, until that last out is made, we’re going to continue to fight.”

Atlanta led 5-2 before San Diego’s four-run eighth. The Padres had lost 117 consecutive games when trailing by three runs through seven innings since their most recent such comeback on May 29, 2021, at Houston.

“Oh my gosh, I love this team, I just love this team,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Shildt said Machado’s go-ahead hit was “Manny doing Manny things.”

Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the third inning for Atlanta, which had 12 hits after being held to a combined two runs and 11 hits while losing the first two games of the series.

Acuña had three of the Braves’ nine hits in four innings against Dylan Cease, who previously had not given up more than six hits in a game this season.

Jhony Brito (1-2) gave up one hit in a scoreless seventh for the Padres. Robert Suarez, helped by shortstop Ha-Seong Kim’s diving catch of a popup hit by Harris in shallow center field, pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Padres: Second baseman Xander Bogaerts suffered mild left shoulder inflammation and left the first game in the third inning. Bogaerts was hurt while diving for a bases-loaded single by Acuña. Shildt said imaging test results were negative and more tests are scheduled. Luis Arraez started at second base in the nightcap. … Right-hander Logan Gillaspie, promoted from Triple-A Texas-El Paso to serve as the 27th man in the doubleheader, threw two scoreless innings in the first game.

Braves: RHP Darius Vines was recalled and RHP Bryce Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett between the games. Elder was 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA in five starts with Atlanta. … RHP Daysbel Hernández worked out of a jam in a scoreless ninth in the first game after he was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the 27th man. … RHP Jackson Stephens elected free agency after declining his outright assignment to Gwinnett. … C Travis d’Arnaud (head contusion) had three hits while starting the second game.

Padres: Right-hander Joe Musgrove (3-3, 6.37) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list after recovering from right elbow inflammation when the Padres open a three-game series at Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Braves: Right-hander Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.52) will face right-hander Javier Assad (4-0, 1.49) when the Braves open a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

