Record crowd of 50,827 for Women’s Champions League final in Spain

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — A crowd of 50,827 set a new attendance record for a Women’s Champions League final on Saturday.

The mark surpassed the 50,212 that saw Lyon beat Eintracht Frankfurt in 2012 in Munich.

Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 at San Mames Stadium, the venue of Spanish league club Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona fans occupied most of the seats, with a few Lyon supporters scattered across the stadium in Basque Country.

In 2022, 91,648 saw Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal at Camp Nou Stadium.

