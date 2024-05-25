Memorial Day: What's open, what's closed? | Weather outlook | DC road closures | Traffic outlook | Events in DC area
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Record crowd of 50,827…

Record crowd of 50,827 for Women’s Champions League final in Spain

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 2:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — A crowd of 50,827 set a new attendance record for a Women’s Champions League final on Saturday.

The mark surpassed the 50,212 that saw Lyon beat Eintracht Frankfurt in 2012 in Munich.

Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 at San Mames Stadium, the venue of Spanish league club Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona fans occupied most of the seats, with a few Lyon supporters scattered across the stadium in Basque Country.

In 2022, 91,648 saw Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal at Camp Nou Stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up