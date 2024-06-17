New York visits Phoenix following Copper’s 30-point game

New York Liberty (12-2, 9-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-7, 5-5 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (12-2, 9-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-7, 5-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the New York Liberty after Kahleah Copper scored 30 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 87-78 win over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury have gone 5-2 at home. Phoenix has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Liberty are 6-1 on the road. New York is fifth in the WNBA scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 10.6.

Phoenix is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Phoenix gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 81-78 on May 29. Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points to help lead the Liberty to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is shooting 44.4% and averaging 24.0 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.