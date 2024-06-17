NWSL rivals Reign and Thorns play to scoreless draw

Longtime rivals Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns played to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field on Sunday in the National…

Longtime rivals Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns played to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The result snapped the Reign’s four-game losing streak, during which they gave up 15 goals.

The Thorns (7-4-2) were without Sophia Smith, whose nine goals lead the NWSL, as Smith picked up two yellow cards in the previous match. Battling a few other injuries, the visitors were unable to find much offensive momentum and finished with one shot on goal.

The Reign (2-9-2) had 10 shots, with just two on target.

UTAH 1, BAY 0

Kate Del Fava headed in an 89th-minute goal to give the Utah Royals a 1-0 win over Bay FC at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

Utah (2-10-1) snapped a six-game losing streak.

The two NWSL expansion teams played a defensive battle for most of the match, with the game opening up in the final 15 minutes.

Racheal Kundananji’s 85th-minute goal was called back due to a tight offside decision. Bay FC thought they earned a penalty shortly after, but no foul was called after consulting with the video assistant referee.

Moments later, Rookie Ally Sentnor was fouled near the corner flag. On the set piece, Del Fava rose up to head in Sentnor’s cross.

Bay FC (4-9-0) has now given up eight goals in the final 15 minutes of their matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.