Connecticut faces Los Angeles, aims for 4th straight win

Los Angeles Sparks (4-10, 2-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-1, 8-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun comes into a matchup with Los Angeles Sparks as winners of three consecutive games.

The Sun have gone 6-1 in home games. Connecticut is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 81.1 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Sparks are 1-6 in road games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds per game. Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with 11.1.

Connecticut’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The Sun and Sparks face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.6 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Sun. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Hamby is averaging 19 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

