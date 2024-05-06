Ohtani leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (10-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (23-13, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Miami Marlins (10-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (23-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -270, Marlins +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins after Shohei Ohtani had four hits against the Braves on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 23-13 record overall and a 12-8 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .273, the best team batting average in the NL.

Miami is 5-11 on the road and 10-26 overall. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 16-for-44 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 7-for-35 with a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .284 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.